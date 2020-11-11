Syria Hopes 'New US President' to Learn From Previous Mistakes, But Only Counts on Itself

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Syria hopes that "the new president" of the United States will draw lessons from mistakes of his predecessors, but eventually continues to rely on itself and not on anyone else, Foreign Minister Assistant Ayman Sousan told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Damascus international conference on the return of Syrian refugees.

The US presidential election took place on November 3. Major US media declared Democratic challenger Joe Biden the winner based on existing tally. A number of foreign leaders have congratulated him on the victory.

"As for Biden and [Donald] Trump, we do not care about people, but politics matters to us. ... We wish that any American president will look at what has been left by policies of his predecessors and work mainly for the benefit of the United States, which should have good ties with all of the world countries and refrain from creating tensions and fueling conflicts.

We hope that the new president will learn from the mistakes of his predecessors," Sousan said, when asked about Syria's position on the US election results.

"We are counting on ourselves, not on anyone. The American policies that were implemented have led only to fueling conflicts in the world," Sousan added.

The two-day conference, which is hosted by the Syrian capital of Damascus and co-chaired by Russia, will run from November 11-12.