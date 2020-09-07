Syria Interested in Success of Russian Investment, Praises Progress on Many Issues - Assad

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Syria is interested in the success of the Russian investment in the country, President Bashar Assad said Monday at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev.

"I know that you met with the minister in charge of the presidential palace and you have been able to reach an understanding on many issues," Assad said at the start of the meeting.

The president stressed that this concerned sanctions against Russian companies in Syria, in particular.

"We are really interested in the success of these investments," Assad said.