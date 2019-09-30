Syria, Iraq Open Border Crossing Along Euphrates River After IS Defeat

(@FahadShabbir)

AL BUKAMAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Syria and Iraq have completed all preparations needed to reopen the border checkpoint between the towns of Al Bukamal and Qaim, a major crossing point that has been closed for years following the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), a Sputnik correspondent said on Monday.

The opening of the border crossing, scheduled for noon local time (09:00 GMT), will be attended by a number of officials from both countries, the correspondent reported. Afterward, civilian cars and trucks will be allowed to move freely.

This checkpoint and two others � between Iraq's Al Walid and Syria's At Tanf, and Iraq's Rabia and Syria's Al-Yarubiyah � were closed between 2013 and 2014 after IS terrorists gained control over them.