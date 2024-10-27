Open Menu

Syria Kurd Force Denies Links To Ankara Attack As Turkey Strikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Hasakeh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The commander of a Kurdish-led force in Syria denied links to a deadly attack near Ankara claimed by Kurdish PKK militants, after Turkish strikes on Kurd-held Syria killed more than a dozen people in retaliation.

Turkey carried out air strikes against targets linked to Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria after Wednesday's shooting and suicide attack that killed five people at a defence firm near the Turkish capital.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the attackers infiltrated from neighbouring Syria, vowing there would be no let-up in the fight against Kurdish militants.

"We opened an internal investigation and I can confirm that none of the attackers entered Turkey from Syrian territory," Mazloum Abdi, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told AFP.

"We have no connection to this attack that took place in Ankara," Abdi said late Saturday from Hasakeh, a major city run by the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in northeast Syria.

"Our battlefields are inside Syrian territory," he added.

