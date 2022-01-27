Syria Kurds hunt down IS terrorists after prison attack

Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria combed the area in and around a large prison compound Thursday, a day after wresting it back from Islamic State group fighters

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria combed the area in and around a large prison compound Thursday, a day after wresting it back from Islamic State group fighters.

The brazen IS jailbreak attempt and ensuing clashes around the prison in the city of Hasakeh left more than 200 people dead in the terrorists most high-profile military operation.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said they retaken full control of Ghwayran prison on Wednesday, ending six days of battles that turned the largest city in northeastern Syria into a war zone.