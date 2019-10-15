UrduPoint.com
Syria Kurds Keep Turkey At Bay In Border Town: Monitor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 01:56 PM

Syria Kurds keep Turkey at bay in border town: monitor

Syria's Kurds put up stiff resistance Tuesday around an ethnically divided border town that is a key goal of Ankara's nearly week-old invasion, a war monitor reported

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Syria's Kurds put up stiff resistance Tuesday around an ethnically divided border town that is a key goal of Ankara's nearly week-old invasion, a war monitor reported.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, the de-facto army of the Kurdish administration in northeast Syria, "launched a major counterattack overnight against Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies near Ras al-Ain," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based monitor said "fortifications, tunnel networksand a continuous supply of reinforcements" had enabled the SDF tohold off Turkish efforts to take the town.

