UrduPoint.com

Syria Kurds Seek UN Help After Three Die Of Cholera

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Syria Kurds seek UN help after three die of cholera

Three people have died of cholera in northern and eastern Syria, the region's Kurdish administration said Saturday, appealing for international help to contain the outbreak

Qamishli, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Three people have died of cholera in northern and eastern Syria, the region's Kurdish administration said Saturday, appealing for international help to contain the outbreak.

Health authorities warned of "a large number of cholera cases in Raqa province and the western countryside of Deir Ezzor province".

Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water and causes diarrhoea and vomiting. It can spread in residential areas that lack proper sewage networks or mains drinking water.

The Kurdish administration called on international agencies, "especially the World Health Organization, to provide necessary support to limit the spread of cholera".

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the disease had spread in western parts of Deir Ezzor after local authorities stopped distributing chlorine to water pumping stations.

The Britain-based group, which has a wide network of sources in Syria, said that hundreds of people in the area were complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea and headaches.

The Deir Ezzor water authority has begun distributing 1,000 litres (264 gallons) of chlorine to water stations in rural areas of the province, the Kurdish administration said Saturday.

"This step is a precautionary measure to prevent cholera," it added.

More than a decade of civil war has devastated Syria's water supply and sewerage infrastructure.

Nationwide, the war has damaged two thirds of water treatment plants, half of pumping stations and one third of water towers, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

Nearly half the population relies on alternative and often unsafe sources of water while at least 70 percent of sewage goes untreated, UNICEF said.

An outbreak of cholera hit neighbouring Iraq this summer for the first time since 2015.

Worldwide, the disease affects between 1.3 million and four million people each year, killing between 21,000 and 143,000 people.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Water Iraq Died 2015 From Million

Recent Stories

Govt provided Rs70b for flood affectees: Miftah Is ..

Govt provided Rs70b for flood affectees: Miftah Ismail

30 seconds ago
 British sport pays tribute to Queen as action resu ..

British sport pays tribute to Queen as action resumes

16 minutes ago
 Health, other facilities to flood victims of Baloc ..

Health, other facilities to flood victims of Balochistan top priority of Govt: A ..

19 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Septemb ..

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on September 19

19 minutes ago
 Charles III proclaimed king as queen's funeral pla ..

Charles III proclaimed king as queen's funeral plans unveiled

21 minutes ago
 Lawyer gunned down in Dadayal

Lawyer gunned down in Dadayal

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.