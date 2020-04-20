UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Kurds Set Up First Coronavirus Hospital

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:26 PM

Syria Kurds set up first coronavirus hospital

Syria's Kurds have set up a specialised hospital for coronavirus cases, the Kurdish Red Crescent said Monday, after the first COVID-19 death was reported in the northeastern region

Near Hasakeh, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Syria's Kurds have set up a specialised hospital for coronavirus cases, the Kurdish Red Crescent said Monday, after the first COVID-19 death was reported in the northeastern region.

The United Nations on Friday said a man aged in his fifties had on April 2 become the first fatality from COVID-19 in northeast Syria.

In a region suffering from a lack of medical supplies, the news further raised fears of a breakout, including in its thronging camps for the displaced.

Kurdish Red Crescent co-director Sherwan Bery said a new 120-bed facility was now ready to welcome any moderate cases of the virus around 10 kilometres (six miles) outside the city of Hasakeh.

The hospital "is to just focus on the COVID-19 infection cases" and keep them all in the same place instead of across different hospitals, he said.

The idea is "to not spread contamination to other areas," Bery said.

AFP journalists saw a large ward containing dozens of beds spaced out several metres apart, with tall oxygen tanks by their side.

"We are preparing for the moderate cases," Bery said, but efforts were also ongoing to set up an intensive care unit for severe cases, there or in another location.

He said other coronavirus wards would also be set up in the cities of Raqa and Manbij.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Man Manbij Same April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

13 minutes ago

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

27 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

27 minutes ago

TMQ distributes ration among poor families

42 seconds ago

Germany eyes Airbus and Boeing fighter jets

44 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister expresses concerns over Indian ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.