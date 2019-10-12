UrduPoint.com
Syria Kurds Urge US To Assume 'moral Obligations' As Turkey Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Syria Kurds urge US to assume 'moral obligations' as Turkey attacks

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces on Saturday urged its US allies to assume their "moral obligations" to protect them from a cross-border Turkish offensive, now in its fourth day

Hasakeh, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces on Saturday urged its US allies to assume their "moral obligations" to protect them from a cross-border Turkish offensive, now in its fourth day.

"Our allies had guaranteed us protection ..

. but suddenly and without warning they abandoned us in an unjust decisions to withdraw their troops from the Turkish border," it said in a statement.

"We call on our allies to fulfill their duties and assume their moral obligations," to protect us by "closing the air space to Turkish warplanes".

