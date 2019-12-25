UrduPoint.com
Syria, Lebanon To Make Israel Pay For Strikes On Syria - Iranian Senior Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Syria, Lebanon to Make Israel Pay for Strikes on Syria - Iranian Senior Adviser

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Peoples of Syria and Lebanon will eventually make Israel pay for striking at Syria, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader said in an interview with RT Arabic.

Lebanon accused Israel on Monday of again flying its warplanes in the nation's airspace to fire at Syrian targets. Israeli defense forces, which regularly conduct attacks on Syrian territory under the pretext of countering Iran's military presence there, declined to comment on the reports.

"Our estimate is that the peoples of Syria and Lebanon will eventually stand up to Israel and give it a mighty slap in the face," Ali Akbar Velayati said.

He threatened Israel and its main Western ally, the United States, that their crimes against Syria would not go unpunished and that both would regret them.

"Israel has had its bitter experience of receiving a powerful blow for every airstrike on Lebanon. This is what will happen in Syria," he added.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said in an interview with RT on Tuesday that his country rejected Israel's claims that it targeted Iran-backed Hezbollah militants on Syrian soil. Iran says it only has military experts in Syria who are advising the government.

