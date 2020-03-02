CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Damascus and Libyan Interim Government, based in the country's east, has signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding, which envisages the resumption of diplomatic missions' operations and coordination of the two country's stances' in the international and regional arena, the state-run Sana news agency reported.

On Sunday, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem received an official Libyan delegation co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul-Rahman al-Ahiresh and Foreign Minister Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij to discuss bilateral relations.

The news agency reported that following the talks, the sides concluded a memorandum of understanding, according to which, headquarters of diplomatic missions and consulates would be reopened, while Damascus and Libya's Tobruk-based government would coordinate their positions on international and regional issues in face of the Turkish aggression against the two countries.

In addition, Al-Hweij reaffirmed the importance of resuming the diplomatic and economic relations between the countries, which are facing common challenges such as terrorism, foreign intervention, in particular from the Turkish part.