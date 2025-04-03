Syria Local Govt Says Israeli Bombardment Kills Nine
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Israeli bombardment killed nine people in Syria as troops conducted a raid in the south, the local government and a war monitor said, with the Israeli army saying its forces were responding to fire from militants.
The shelling came after an "Israeli incursion", with "the occupation forces advancing for the first time to this depth", the local government said in a statement posted to Telegram.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Syrians were local gunmen who were killed "while attempting to confront Israeli forces, following calls by the mosques in the area for jihad against the Israeli incursion".
According to the Israeli military, its forces were conducting operations in the Tasil area, near Nawa, "seizing weapons and destroying terrorist infrastructure" when "several gunmen fired at our forces".
They "responded by firing at them and eliminated several armed terrorists from the ground and from the air", a spokesperson said. There were no Israeli casualties.
Recent Stories
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
More Stories From World
-
Syria local govt says Israeli bombardment kills nine56 seconds ago
-
EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs: France59 seconds ago
-
Danish PM in 'unity' Greenland visit amid US takeover threats1 minute ago
-
UN condemns killing of 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza since ceasefire collapse11 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's junta chief to head to Bangkok summit as quake toll surpasses 3,00021 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's junta chief to head to Bangkok summit as quake toll surpasses 3,00051 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to ensure accountability for attacks on humanitarian workers in conflict zones51 minutes ago
-
Europe hits out at Trump tariffs, keeps door open for talks51 minutes ago
-
Search for long-missing flight MH370 suspended: Malaysia minister51 minutes ago
-
Australia sweats through hottest 12 months on record: official data1 hour ago
-
Search for long-missing flight MH370 suspended: Malaysia minister1 hour ago
-
Lawson vows to prove he belongs in F1 after shock of Red Bull axing1 hour ago