Syria Local Govt Says Israeli Bombardment Kills Nine

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Israeli bombardment killed nine people in Syria as troops conducted a raid in the south, the local government and a war monitor said, with the Israeli army saying its forces were responding to fire from militants.

The shelling came after an "Israeli incursion", with "the occupation forces advancing for the first time to this depth", the local government said in a statement posted to Telegram.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Syrians were local gunmen who were killed "while attempting to confront Israeli forces, following calls by the mosques in the area for jihad against the Israeli incursion".

According to the Israeli military, its forces were conducting operations in the Tasil area, near Nawa, "seizing weapons and destroying terrorist infrastructure" when "several gunmen fired at our forces".

They "responded by firing at them and eliminated several armed terrorists from the ground and from the air", a spokesperson said. There were no Israeli casualties.

