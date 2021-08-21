UrduPoint.com

Syria May Join Collective Security Treaty Organization In Future - Russia Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry does not rule out that Syria may become a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the future, Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Kartapolov said on Friday.

"Why not? If it is beneficial for everyone - Syria, Russia and our CSTO partners, I do not rule out such a case," Kartapolov told the Govorit Moskva radio station.

Syria would have ceased to exist as a state if Russia had not launched the counterterrorist operation in the country, the deputy minister added.

The war in Syria is in its tenth year now. In August 2015, Damascus asked Moscow for military assistance in countering terrorist organizations that had taken large areas of Syrian territory. The Russian forces continue to provide military and airborne assistance, and have also been monitoring the ceasefire, and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees.

