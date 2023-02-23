UrduPoint.com

Syria May Require Over 25 Years To Restore Historic Monuments - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Syria May Require Over 25 Years to Restore Historic Monuments - Authorities

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) It may take Syria over 25 years to restore the historic monuments that have been damaged or destroyed during the armed conflict in the country, Nazir Awad, head of the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums of Syria, told Sputnik.

"It is impossible to assess the losses to Syria's ancient heritage during the war, but we can say that it may take over 25-30 years to restore what was destroyed by the war in places of archaeological heritage. It can last even longer if an unfair economic blockade, the migration of the qualified workforce and the economic weakening of the government and the people continue," Awad stated.

The official said that historic monuments in all the regions that at some point during the war were not under the control of the government had been damaged.

"Hundreds of thousands" of artifacts were also stolen and smuggled from Syria, Awad added, also saying that it was impossible to track their path and count the exact number of stolen objects.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations.

All six UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Syria ” Palmyra, the Krak des Chevaliers castle, the Dead Cities between Aleppo and Idlib, Bosra, medieval buildings in Aleppo, and the ancient city of Damascus • have suffered significant damage during the conflict. Russia has been helping Syria in restoring its cultural heritage sites.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist World Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo May All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

10 minutes ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

25 minutes ago
 ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

44 minutes ago
 SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elec ..

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

1 hour ago
 President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.