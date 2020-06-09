Syria militants-regime clashes leave 41 fighters dead

An Al-Qaeda offshoot led an offensive Monday against regime forces in northwest Syria, sparking clashes that left 19 pro-government fighters and 22 militants dead, a war monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :An Al-Qaeda offshoot led an offensive Monday against regime forces in northwest Syria, sparking clashes that left 19 pro-government fighters and 22 militants dead, a war monitor said.

They briefly seized the villages of Al-Fatatra and Al-Manara, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

But regime forces took them back just hours later amid Russian air strikes and intense shelling, the Britain-based monitor said.

Abdel Rahman said the clashes left 19 government soldiers and 22 militants dead.