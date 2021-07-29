UrduPoint.com
Syria Militants Target Red Crescent Workers With Rockets In Daraa City - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Syria Militants Target Red Crescent Workers With Rockets in Daraa City - Reports

Armed militants who were hiding in the Daraa city in southern Syria fired rockets at Red Crescent workers when they were helping locals during the evacuation from a combat zone, the Syrian state broadcaster reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Armed militants who were hiding in the Daraa city in southern Syria fired rockets at Red Crescent workers when they were helping locals during the evacuation from a combat zone, the Syrian state broadcaster reported.

No one got injured during the incident, according to preliminary information.

