Syria Militants Target Red Crescent Workers With Rockets In Daraa City - Reports
Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:00 PM
Armed militants who were hiding in the Daraa city in southern Syria fired rockets at Red Crescent workers when they were helping locals during the evacuation from a combat zone, the Syrian state broadcaster reported
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Armed militants who were hiding in the Daraa city in southern Syria fired rockets at Red Crescent workers when they were helping locals during the evacuation from a combat zone, the Syrian state broadcaster reported.
No one got injured during the incident, according to preliminary information.