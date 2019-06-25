Syria, N. Korea to Set Up Political Consultations Committee - Foreign Ministry

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and his North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, signed on Monday a memorandum on establishing a committee for bilateral political consultations, the Syrian Foreign Ministry's press service said in a statement on Monday.

Muallem arrived for a working visit in North Korea on Friday.

"Following the negotiations, ministers Muallem and Ri Yong Ho signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a political consultations committee between the states, which will aim to strengthen the contacts and coordination between them around various issues of mutual interest on all international arenas," the statement said.

According to the statement, Muallem and Ri also discussed the recent developments in the middle and Far East and agreed upon the need of bilateral cooperation in facing such challenges as the "economic terrorism" and unilateral sanctions by the United States and its allies.

Ri confirmed North Korea's interest to develop strategic ties with Syria and assist he country in its reconstruction, the statement added.

The two ministers already met to discuss the bilateral and regional affairs during Ri's official visit to Syria in December 2018.