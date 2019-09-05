UrduPoint.com
Syria Nearly Doubles Wheat Production But Food Security Remains Huge Challenge - UN Report

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Syria almost doubled production of what in 2019, but food security remains a significant challenge for the country, the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization said in a joint report on Thursday.

"Wheat production is estimated at 2.2 million metric tonnes, compared to last year's 29-year low of 1.2 million tonnes," the report said. "Food security remains a serious challenge due to continued localized hostilities, new and protracted displacements, increased numbers of recent returnees and the sustained erosion of communities' resilience after almost nine years of conflict."

The report also said Syria's production of barley estimated at 2 million metric tonnes is more than five times that production in 2018.

However, the report said that despite the increase in wheat production this year, the yield represents a far below figure compared to 4.1 million tons during the pre-crisis 2002-2011 period.

In addition, the report warned that food prices in Syria have been gradually increasing over the past 12 months due to the increase in domestic fuel prices and the continuous decline of the Syrian pound that will impact the food security of millions of Syrians.

Some 6.5 million Syrians are expected to become food insecure and in need of humanitarian assistance, while another 2.5 million people are at risk of food insecurity and require support to boost their resilience, the reports said.

The estimates in the report are based on the joint mission visits in June and July to 14 governorates in Syria, including Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Deir ez-Zor, Latakia and Damascus among others.

The World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization said they were not able to visit Raqqa and Idlib because of security concerns, and did not cover in their estimates Quneitra and Sweida.

