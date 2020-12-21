UrduPoint.com
Syria Needs Russia's Military Presence As Terrorist Threat Persists - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) OSCOW, December 21 (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova, Alexei Shayya-Shirokov -The presence of Russian troops in Syria is needed for as long as the fight against terrorists continues, Syrian Foreign MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) inister Faisal MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) ekdad told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have achieved common victories against terrorism. It doesn't mean terrorism is finished because the United States is still encouraging terrorist organizations to be more active to ensure that the presence of the United States in the area is justified," Mekdad said in one of his first interviews after his appointment.

The minister noted that Syria was in close proximity to the Russian border, hinting on the threat of terrorist spillover.

"It [Russian military presence in Syria] is not [just] helpful, it is needed," Mekdad said.

The war in Syria is now in its ninth year. In August 2015, Damascus asked Moscow for military assistance to counter the armed opposition forces, including terrorist organizations. Thanks largely to mediation by Russia, the Syrian government and the political opposition were able to reach a ceasefire in 2017. The Russian forces have been providing assistance on the ground and monitoring the ceasefire, as well as facilitating the return of Syrian refugees and restoration of peaceful life.

