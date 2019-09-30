Syria Needs to Hold Elections Under UN Supervision - Envoy Pedersen

Syria will need to hold elections under the United Nations' supervision, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Syria will need to hold elections under the United Nations ' supervision, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Monday.

"Ultimately, the Syrian people must be able to participate in free and fair elections under United Nations supervision in line with Resolution 2254, in which all Syrians, including those in the diaspora, are eligible to participate: Elections, held to the highest international standards, take a long time to prepare, and that is why I have already begun to think about how the United Nations would plan for this task, in dialogue with all Syrian parties," Pedersen said.