Syria Needs to Hold Elections Under UN Supervision - Special Envoy Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Syria will need to hold elections under the supervision of the United Nations UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the United Nations Security Council on Monday.

"Ultimately, the Syrian people must be able to participate in free and fair elections under United Nations supervision in line with Resolution 2254, in which all Syrians, including those in the diaspora, are eligible to participate," Pedersen said.

The UN Special Envoy explained that if elections held to the highest international standards would take a long time to prepare, and that is why he has already "begun to think about how the United Nations would plan for this task, in dialogue with all Syrian parties."

Earlier on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Syria Constitutional Committee has been established.

Guterres said the Constitutional Committee's goal will be to secure a peaceful political settlement of the conflict in Syria.

Guterres distributed in a letter to the Security Council on Saturday that was prepared by the UN Special Envoy's office with the terms of reference and core rules for procedure of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. The document said the Constitutional Committee would hold its inaugural meeting in Geneva on October 30.

The United States and its allies have been present in Syria since 2014 with a proclaimed goal to fight the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia). However, the US coalition has also been attacking military sites that belong to the Syrian government and has supported armed opposition and extremist groups.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.