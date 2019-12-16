UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Negotiating Inclusion In China's Belt And Road Initiative - President Assad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Syria Negotiating Inclusion in China's Belt and Road Initiative - President Assad

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Syria is seeking to join China's Belt and Road Initiative, and Damascus has already proposed six projects to Beijing that could become part of this infrastructure and development concept, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with China's Phoenix Television.

"We have started this year a serious dialogue with the Chinese government on how Syria can become part of the Silk Road (Belt and Road Initiative). At present Syria is not on the route; there are different routes and Syria is not on them ... The discussions have recently started concerning the infrastructure, which is one of the most important elements and could make Syria a part of the Silk Road (Belt and Road Initiative) in the future," Assad said, as quoted by Syrian state-run SANA news agency.

According to him, Damascus has already proposed six projects to China that are related to the infrastructure within the concept's framework of the methodology of this concept.

"We are waiting for the Chinese government to determine which project, or projects, is in line with their thinking," Assad added.

Assad noted that several Chinese companies are ready to participate in processes related to the reconstruction of Syria, but they are afraid of a negative effect from sanctions. According to the president, certain formulas have been found to bypass the sanctions imposed on Syria, which will allow foreign companies to do business in the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping first announced the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013. Under the initiative, existing trade routes will be improved and new ones will be created, as well as with transport and economic corridors connecting more than 60 countries of Central Asia, Europe and Africa. The initiative promotes the development of trade relations between these countries and China.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Business Europe China Damascus Road Beijing Phoenix TV From Government Asia Silk Road Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

 Punjab police failed to trace out PM Khan’s ne ..

30 minutes ago

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for p ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Indepe ..

1 hour ago

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

1 hour ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

1 hour ago

Family Protection Policy enhances family, communit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.