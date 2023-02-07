UrduPoint.com

Syria Newborn Pulled Alive From Quake Rubble

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

Jindayris, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Extended family members pulled a newborn baby alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria, after finding her still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother, who died in Monday's massive quake, a relative said.

The infant is the sole survivor of her immediate family, the rest of whom were all killed when the 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and neighbouring Turkey flattened the family home in the town of Jindayris, Khalil al-Suwadi said.

"We heard a voice while we were digging," Suwadi told AFP Tuesday.

"We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital.

" Video of the rescue went viral on social media.

The footage shows a man sprinting from the rubble of a collapsed four-storey building clutching a tiny baby covered in dust.

A second man runs towards the first carrying a blanket to try to warm the newborn in the sub-zero temperatures while a third screams for a car to take her to hospital.

The baby was taken for treatment in the nearby town of Afrin, while family members spent the next several hours recovering the bodies of her father Abdullah, mother Afraa, four siblings and an aunt.

Their bodies were laid out on the floor of an adjacent relative's home ahead of a joint funeral that was held on Tuesday.

