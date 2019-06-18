Syria Not Striving for Military Confrontation With Turkey - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem assured on Tuesday his Chinese partners in Beijing that Syria did not want a military confrontation with neighboring Turkey.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said its observation post in Syria's Idlib had been shelled from the territory controlled by the Syrian government army. As a result of the shelling, three Turkish soldiers were slightly injured.

"We do not want a war between our and the Turkish troops.

This is our principled position," Muallem said at a press conference following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, commenting on the statement by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that Ankara would respond if its observation posts in Syrian Idlib were attacked.

Ankara has been long fighting Kurdish militias operating in the north of Syria, claiming that they pose a threat to Turkish national security. Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, is also a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria.