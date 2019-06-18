UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Not Striving For Military Confrontation With Turkey - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:27 PM

Syria Not Striving for Military Confrontation With Turkey - Foreign Minister

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem assured on Tuesday his Chinese partners in Beijing that Syria did not want a military confrontation with neighboring Turkey

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem assured on Tuesday his Chinese partners in Beijing that Syria did not want a military confrontation with neighboring Turkey.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said its observation post in Syria's Idlib had been shelled from the territory controlled by the Syrian government army. As a result of the shelling, three Turkish soldiers were slightly injured.

"We do not want a war between our and the Turkish troops.

This is our principled position," Muallem said at a press conference following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, commenting on the statement by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that Ankara would respond if its observation posts in Syrian Idlib were attacked.

Ankara has been long fighting Kurdish militias operating in the north of Syria, claiming that they pose a threat to Turkish national security. Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, is also a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria.

Related Topics

Injured Army Syria Iran Russia Turkey China Beijing Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Post From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Expects Oman Gulf Incident Not to Escalate ..

2 minutes ago

Read all about it: Xi visit on Pyongyang front pag ..

2 minutes ago

Average spending by foreign tourists to S. Korea t ..

2 minutes ago

Dollar drops by 50 paisa in open market

16 minutes ago

AI can predict psychosis risk in everyday language

5 minutes ago

NASA's Deep Space Atomic Clock to launch into Eart ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.