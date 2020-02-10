UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Offensive Displaced Close To 700,000 Since December: UN

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:17 PM

Syria offensive displaced close to 700,000 since December: UN

A Russia-backed regime offensive on the last major rebel bastion in northwestern Syria has displaced close to 700,000 people since December, the United Nations told AFP on Monday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A Russia-backed regime offensive on the last major rebel bastion in northwestern Syria has displaced close to 700,000 people since December, the United Nations told AFP on Monday.

The violence in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo has displaced 689,000 people, said David Swanson, spokesman for the United Nation's humanitarian coordination office, OCHA.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria David Idlib Aleppo December

Recent Stories

UAE-Philippines Political Consultations Commission ..

19 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity 'Walk and Talk' on Feb 12

2 minutes ago

Court summons witnesses against Dr Shahid Masood i ..

2 minutes ago

Journalists' training to counter Indian narratives ..

6 minutes ago

Pope to visit Malta in May

6 minutes ago

Resignation of Merkel's Successor Marks End of Her ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.