Syria offensive displaced close to 700,000 since December: UN

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A Russia-backed regime offensive on the last major rebel bastion in northwestern Syria has displaced close to 700,000 people since December, the United Nations told AFP on Monday.

The violence in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo has displaced 689,000 people, said David Swanson, spokesman for the United Nation's humanitarian coordination office, OCHA.