Syria Opens Humanitarian Corridor to Enable Civilians' Exit From Idlib - Foreign Ministry

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Syria has opened in the village of Suran, located in Hama province, a humanitarian corridor for civilians who want to leave the terrorist-controlled areas in Idlib, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Syria has opened a humanitarian corridor in the village of Suran, located in the north of Hama province, under protection of the Syrian army, to enable citizens who want to leave terrorist-controlled territories to do so," the ministry said.

The corridor has been opened to "reduce Syrians' suffering," the ministry added, noting that all the demands of the civilians would be met.