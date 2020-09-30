UrduPoint.com
Syria Operation Showed Russian Troops Can Defend National Interests Anywhere - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The military operation in Syria showed that Russian troops can defend national interests, as well as help allies and partners, anywhere in the world, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

The military operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, by agreement with Damascus, began on September 30, 2015.

"The operation in Syria has demonstrated the fundamentally increased capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, the ability to successfully defend national interests in any part of the world, as well as the readiness to provide military assistance to its allies and partners," the minister said in an article published in the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

More Stories From World

