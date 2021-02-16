Syria Opposition Expects No Changes in US Policy on Conflict Under Biden - Delegation Head

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Syrian opposition does not expect the United States' stance on the situation in the Arab country to change under President Joe Biden's administration, Ahmad Tumah, the head of the opposition's delegation at the Astana-format talks on Syria, a new round of which started in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Tuesday, told Sputnik.

Apart from Russia, the talks traditionally include delegations from Turkey, Iran, the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition, as well as the United Nations. According to Russia's special presidential envoy for the middle Eastern country, Alexander Lavrentyev, Washington had been invited to join but chose to decline. The Russian official added that the US side was preoccupied with domestic affairs and had not decided on its approach in regards to Syria.

"We assess that the US policy will not change. It has remained the same since [Barack] Obama's term, and resumed during [Donald] Trump's term, and will be resumed under Biden. Whereas with regards to the appointment of a new envoy, I haven't heard about this yet.

In all cases, our principles remain and our demands remain, and we have no information about the Americans changing their policy," Tumah said when asked for an opinion on a new US special envoy for Syria.

The previous US special envoy, Joel Rayburn, stepped down as Biden took office. It is yet unknown who will succeed him, although there have been reports that the job could be offered to former State Department official and UN diplomat Jeffrey Feltman, who called for a new US policy in Syria, based on abandoning hard-line policies of pressuring and isolating the current government of Bashar Assad.

The Syrian Civil War has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The Astana trio, which includes Russia, Turkey, and Iran, has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve peaceful settlement since the first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017.