Syria Opposition Wants Constitutional Panel to Move to Damascus, Operate Under UN Auspices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) should relocate from Geneva to Damascus and act under the auspices of the United Nations, Qadri Jamil, the head of the Syrian opposition's Moscow platform, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) should relocate from Geneva to Damascus and act under the auspices of the United Nations, Qadri Jamil, the head of the Syrian opposition's Moscow platform, said on Tuesday.

"The constitutional committee should move to Damascus and act under UN auspices. The committee's work must not be formal � it must be real and overrule the position taken by some representatives of the negotiating sides," Jamil said at a press conference.

He added that the Syrian opposition's Moscow platform had put forward a proposal to hold negotiations in Damascus. However, the government delegation "has not expressed such desire."

He stressed that some officials who participate in a smaller drafting body within the SCC, show "irresponsible behavior" and "cannot reach a common understanding on the most important issues.

"

The Syrian constitutional committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

The smaller committee, which consists of 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee is co-chaired by opposition representative Hadi Bahra and government representative Ahmad Kuzbari.