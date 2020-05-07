UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Postpones Election For Second Time Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:11 PM

Syria postpones election for second time over virus

Syria postponed a parliamentary election for a second time Thursday as part of measures to protect the war-battered country from the coronavirus pandemic

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Syria postponed a parliamentary election for a second time Thursday as part of measures to protect the war-battered country from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Syrian government has recorded 44 cases, including three deaths in areas under its control, while the Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria has reported three cases, including one death.

The president's office said on its official social media accounts that the vote will be pushed back to July 19, from the scheduled date of May 20 as "part of preventive measures" to combat the virus.

The polls, to be held across government-run areas, are the third since the start nine years ago of a conflict that has killed at least 384,000 people.

They were initially supposed to happen on April 13 before the government in March enforced a lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

President Bashar al-Assad warned Monday of a "catastrophe" if the easing of lockdown measures in the war-battered country is mishandled.

A night-time curfew is still in force and travel is prohibited between provinces.

But the government last week started to gradually lift restrictions by allowing markets and businesses to reopen during the day.

This week, it said Friday sermons would resume in mosques.

After holding barely a fifth of the country five years ago, Russian intervention has helped the regime reclaim control over more than 70 percent of the national territory.

Related Topics

Election Syria Russia Vote Social Media March April May July Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Police arrest 112 criminals during last ..

21 seconds ago

Pak Army distributes food packages among 100 coron ..

23 seconds ago

Pakistan, DFID cooperation to continue: Hafeez Sha ..

24 seconds ago

Polish Left-Wing Alliance Seeks Inquiry Into Setti ..

26 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council announce Ramadan 5K Challenge

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.