Syria Prioritizes Restoration Help From Friendly States - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Syria will give preference to those states that have been supporting Damascus in civil war to help restore the country, Chairman of Arab and Foreign Affairs Committee in Syrian People's Assembly Boutros Merjaneh told Sputnik.

"For us whoever helps the Syrians in their crisis has the priority to be part of the restoration of the country," Merjaneh said.

He also noted, however, that the participation of the Western states depended on their policy toward Syria.

"But [regarding] the Western countries it depends on their policy. If they make positive policy for us, towards the Syrian government, then we can discuss the restoration," Merjaneh said.

On May 1, Bouthaina Shaaban, the political and media adviser to Syrian President Bashar Assad, said that those states who were fighting against Damascus in the Syrian civil war would not be allowed to take part in the restoration of the country.

He also expressed hope that China, Iran and Russia would become the main Syria's partners in the reconstruction process.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. However, in early 2017, after the government forces, led by Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition, the focus shifted from anti-terrorist operations toward reaching a political settlement, the return of refugees and reconstruction of the country.