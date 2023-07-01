Syria Ready to Accept 180,000 Repatriates From Lebanon in One Wave - Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Syria is ready to accept 180,000 Syrian refugees returning home from Lebanon in the initial phase of repatriation, interim Lebanese Minister for Displaced Affairs Issam Sharaf El-Din told Sputnik.

"The Syrian government has provided more opportunities than requested by the Lebanese Ministry of the Displaced. With regard to the return of Syrians who left, 180,000 displaced persons will be received in the first stage, and then 15,000 displaced persons will be accepted monthly with the possibility of increasing this number," the minister said.

The parties are also discussing the issue of 1,700 Syrian prisoners wishing to serve their term in Syria, including the possibility of president-granted amnesty, even to those who used to fight against the government, he said.

Those Syrian refugees who do not wish to return home from Lebanon must apply for political asylum in third countries through the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the minister added.

Over 2 million Syrians lived in Lebanon in 2022, according to Lebanese General Security data. The UN Refugee Agency put this number at 840,000. Last year, the number of displaced Syrians who voluntarily returned to Syria from Lebanon was 43,254 after the resumption of the return process.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian armed forces to oust the government of President Bashar Assad. Over 12 years, the Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 15.3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.5 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.8 million internally displaced people, according to the UNHCR.