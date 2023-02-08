Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided That Terrorists Do Not Get It

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Syria is ready to allow the delivery of aid to all regions of the country, provided that it does not fall into the hands of terrorist groups, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Al-Mayadeen broadcaster.

"The Syrian state is ready to allow the delivery of aid to all regions, provided that it does not reach the terrorists," Mekdad said.