Syria Ready To Facilitate Presence Of Iranian Firms

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:37 PM

Syria ready to facilitate presence of Iranian firms

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Speaking in Syria trade opportunities conference which was held in Trade Promotion Organization here on Tuesday, Mahmoud said grounds have prepared for the contribution of the Iranian companies in joint projects in Syria.

Last year, the strategic long-term agreement had been signed between Iran and Syria focusing on joint investment and cooperation, he added.

There are various working and investment opportunities between two countries like building residential areas, infrastructure, reconstruction of Syrian economy and factories, supplying basic materials for factories and activation of free trade agreement, Syrian envoy noted.

Now, Iranian and Syrian governments are trying for finding a solution to money transfer, Mahmoud said central banks of Iran and Syria have signed MoU.

Iran and Syria have also put on the agenda opening different banks and a joint bank as well, he reiterated.

He went on to say that both states have planned to establish maritime and land transportation for exchanging goods and supplying both sides' needs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mahmoud invited Iranian private companies and investors for building production lines in Syria.

He also referred to various free and industrial zones in Syria, saying the Iranian private sector should have complete information about opportunities in these areas.

Mahmoud believes that establishing a joint chamber of commerce can be useful in line with the developing economy.

Iranian and Syrian private sectors are responsible for changing threats to opportunity in this unfair era, he noted.

