Syria Ready To Hold 1st Constitutional Committee Talks In September If Scheduled- Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:47 PM

The Syrian government is ready to hold the first meeting of the constitutional committee in September if it is scheduled for that month, Boutros Merjaneh, the chair of the Arab and foreign affairs committee in the Syrian parliament, told Sputnik

Merjaneh recalled that the government had already nominated its representatives to the committee.

"So whatever happens, if there is a meeting [slated for] September the Syrian government is ready to hold it," the lawmaker said, when asked whether the committee's first meeting would take place in September.

He added that Damascus must first receive and get acquainted with the Names of the other representatives slated to join the constitutional committee.

On Tuesday, Syrian pro-government newspaper Al-Watan reported, citing sources, that the constitutional committee would convene its first meeting in September if UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pederson convinced Damascus to approve six candidacies from the list of civil society members. Pederson is expected to visit Damascus on July 10.

The agreement to form the constitutional committee, which will be charged with composing the country's main law, was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi back in January 2018. The panel is expected to be made up of representatives of the government and opposition, Syrian experts, members of civil society, independents, tribal leaders, and women.

