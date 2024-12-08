Syria rebels announce entering Damascus

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Gunfire rang out in the Syrian capital Sunday, residents told AFP, as Islamist-led rebels said they were "entering Damascus" in a lightning offensive against President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

As a war monitor reported the army and security forces abandoned the capital's international airport, a source close to Hezbollah told AFP fighters from the key Assad ally had left their positions around Damascus.

The Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group said its forces were moving into the capital, shortly before they announced an "end of the era of tyranny in the prison of Sednaya" as they broke into the jail which has become a by-word for darkest abuses of the Syrian regime.

The major developments in Damascus come only hours after HTS said they had captured the strategic city of Homs, on the way to the capital.

The defence ministry earlier denied that rebels had entered Homs, describing the situation there as "safe and stable".

Homs lies about 140 kilometres (85 miles) north of the capital and was the third major city seized by the rebels who began their advance on November 27, reigniting a years-long war that had become largely dormant.

- Hezbollah fighters leave -

Sources from the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Sunday officers and soldiers of government forces withdrew from Damascus International Airport.

The monitor also confirmed "the doors of the infamous 'Sednaya' prison... have been opened for thousands of detainees who were imprisoned by the security apparatus throughout the regime's rule".

Earlier, Assad's government denied the army had withdrawn from areas around Damascus.

"A very strong security and military cordon" was being established by the armed forces around the capital "and no one... can penetrate this defensive line", Interior Minister Mohammed al-Rahmoun told state television.

Assad has for years been backed by Lebanese Hezbollah, whose forces "vacated their positions around Damascus" according to a source close to the group.

Hezbollah "has instructed its fighters in recent hours to withdraw from the Homs area, with some heading to Latakia (in Syria) and others to the Hermel area in Lebanon", the source also told AFP.

A source close to Hezbollah earlier said it had sent 2,000 fighters into Syria, to an area near the Lebanese border, "to defend its positions".

- 'Suddenly everyone was scared' -

The defence ministry earlier insisted: "There is no truth to news claiming our armed forces.

.. have withdrawn" from positions near Damascus.

The Syrian army said that, in addition to the area around Damascus, it was reinforcing positions in the south, and operations against the rebels were beginning in the Hama, Homs and Daraa areas.

AFP has been unable to independently verify some of the information provided by the government and the rebels, as its journalists cannot reach the areas around Damascus where the rebels say they are present.

Residents of the capital described to AFP a state of panic as traffic jams clogged the city centre, people sought supplies and queued to withdraw money from ATMs.

"The situation was not like this when I left my house this morning... suddenly everyone was scared," said one woman, Rania.

A few kilometres (miles) away, the mood was starkly different. In a Damascus suburb, witnesses said protesters toppled a statue of Assad's father, the late leader Hafez al-Assad.

AFPTV images from Hama, Syria's fourth-largest city, showed abandoned tanks and other armoured vehicles, one of them on fire.

Hama resident Kharfan Mansour said he was "happy with the liberation of Hama and the liberation of Syria from the Assad regime".

The president's office denied reports Assad had left Damascus, saying he was working "from the capital".

- Soldiers 'fled' to Iraq -

The Observatory said government forces had ceded more key ground, losing control of all southern Daraa province, the cradle of the 2011 uprising.

The army said it was "redeploying and repositioning" in Daraa and another southern province, Sweida.

The Observatory also said troops were also evacuating posts in Quneitra, near the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Jordan has urged its citizens to leave neighbouring Syria "as soon as possible", as have the United States and Assad ally Russia, which both keep troops in Syria.

An AFP correspondent in Daraa saw local fighters guarding public property and civil institutions.

In Sweida, a local fighter told AFP that after government forces withdrew "from their positions and headquarters, we are now securing and protecting vital facilities".

An Iraqi security source told AFP that Baghdad has allowed in hundreds of Syrian soldiers, who "fled the front lines", through the Al-Qaim border crossing. A second source put the figure at 2,000 troops, including officers.