Syria Receives Humanitarian, Medical Aid From UAE - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:31 PM

Syria Receives Humanitarian, Medical Aid From UAE - State Media

A UAE aircraft carrying humanitarian and medical assistance landed early on Thursday at Damascus International Airport, Syria's official SANA news agency reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A UAE aircraft carrying humanitarian and medical assistance landed early on Thursday at Damascus International Airport, Syria's official SANA news agency reported.

According to a SANA correspondent, food items, as well as medical aid and equipment to confront COVID-19, were aboard the plane.

The UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in December 2018 following a seven-year hiatus amid the armed conflict in Syria. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abu Dhabi has repeatedly sent medical aid to Damascus in a bid to tackle the spread of the infection.

So far, Syrian health authorities have recorded 19,761 COVID-19 cases, including 1,342 deaths.

