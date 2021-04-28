UrduPoint.com
Syria Receives Record 51 Applications From Candidates For Presidential Election - Reports

The Syrian People's Council received applications from 51 candidates from the Supreme Constitutional Court for the presidential elections on May 26, state-run news agency SANA reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Syrian People's Council received applications from 51 candidates from the Supreme Constitutional Court for the presidential elections on May 26, state-run news agency SANA reported.

In the 2014 elections, 24 applications were registered, of which three candidates took part in the elections, including the incumbent President Bashar Assad.

According to the Syrian constitution, the parliament accepts applications from candidates within 10 days after the announcement of the start of the election campaign (April 19). In the last 24 hours alone, 12 candidates submitted applications. However, only those able to secure support from 35 lawmakers will be able to run in the election.

Given that the Syrian People's Council consists of 250 parliamentarians, no more than seven people can participate in the presidential race. At the same time, the candidate from the Arab Socialist Baʽath Party, whose secretary general is Assad, has the most chances, since it has 167 seats in parliament.

Assad took over the leadership of the Arab Republic in 2000 after the death of his father, former Syrian President Hafez Assad. For the first time, candidates other than Assad took part in the elections only in 2014, when Assad became the head of state for the third time, gaining 88.7 percent of the vote.

