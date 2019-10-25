UrduPoint.com
Syria Reconstruction Still Conditioned By Some States Despite Political Process - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:10 AM

Syria Reconstruction Still Conditioned by Some States Despite Political Process - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The rebuilding of war-torn Syria continues to be conditioned by several countries despite the beginning of the political process, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nbenzia said in a press briefing.

"What has not started yet is the reconstruction of the country that still continues to be conditioned," Nebenzia said on Thursday. "We heard long time ago some our partners [saying] 'as soon as the [Syrian] Constitutional Committee is in place, we are ready to rethink our position on rehabilitating and reconstructing Syria.' Now, we hear more conditions."

In March, the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement they will not consider providing reconstruction assistance to Syria until a credible political process is underway.

The political process is scheduled to begin on October 29-30 with the first meeting of the 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva.

Nebenzia pointed out that on the day of the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the objecting countries are likely to reconsider their position regarding the "urgent issue" of reconstructing the Arab Republic.

"They should be the first to come to rescue, without waiting when the political process is 'credible' as they say," the diplomat added.

Last year, Syrian President Bashar Assad estimated that it may take up to $400 billion to reconstruct the country after the conflict. Infrastructure throughout Syria has been destroyed and the country's transport system needs to be urgently restored. The situation is compounded by the fact that the United States and European Union have imposed sanctions that prevent other countries from helping Syria.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government. The Syrian army and other government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition.

