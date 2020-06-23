(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Syria has rejected one of the stories published in a book written by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton on the United States' attempts to begin negotiations with Syria, the official SANA news agency reported Tuesday, citing an official source in the country's Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the day, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem during a press conference confirmed the veracity of one of the articles mentioned in Bolton's book on a decision of the Syrian authorities to not hold talks with the US over the release of its prisoners. The minister said that he could not disclose details on the matter.

"During today's press conference of the foreign minister, a question was raised on what John Bolton said about US attempts to negotiate with Damascus.

After clarifying the details of what was reported in the western news outlets over the publication in Bolton's book of an American story on this subject, the Foreign Ministry claims that this story is not true," the source said, as quoted by SANA.

Bolton's book "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" was published on Tuesday and contains Bolton's descriptions of his work in the White House from 2018 to 2019.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled 39 new sanctions against Damascus under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection (Caesar) Act, which targets people and entities related to President Bashar Assad and members of his family. In response, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the country and its people would resist all US sanctions as stubbornly as they have resisted terrorism.