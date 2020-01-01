Syria Regime Fire Kills Eight In School Turned Shelter
Land-to-land missiles fired by Syrian regime forces killed eight civilians including four children in a school in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said
Part of the building in the town of Sarmeen had been turned into a shelter for the displaced, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Sixteen people were wounded including some in a critical condition, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.
An AFP correspondent in Sarmeen saw the remains of a missile several metres long fuming in a nearby olive grove.