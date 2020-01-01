UrduPoint.com
Syria Regime Fire Kills Eight In School Turned Shelter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:18 PM

Land-to-land missiles fired by Syrian regime forces killed eight civilians including four children in a school in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said

Sarmeen, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Land-to-land missiles fired by Syrian regime forces killed eight civilians including four children in a school in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.

Part of the building in the town of Sarmeen had been turned into a shelter for the displaced, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Sixteen people were wounded including some in a critical condition, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

An AFP correspondent in Sarmeen saw the remains of a missile several metres long fuming in a nearby olive grove.

