Syria regime fire kills eight in school turned shelter

Sarmeen, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Land-to-land missiles fired by Syrian regime forces killed eight civilians including four children in a school in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.

Part of the building in the town of Sarmeen had been turned into a shelter for the displaced, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Sixteen people were wounded including some in a critical condition, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

An AFP correspondent in Sarmeen saw the remains of a missile several metres long fuming in a nearby olive grove.