Syria Registers 24,000 Suspected Cholera Cases - UN Operations Division Director

Published October 26, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A cholera outbreak with 24,000 suspected cases is ravaging all of Syria's 14 governorates, the United Nations Operations and Advocacy Division Director Reena Ghelani said on Tuesday.

"More than 24,000 suspected cholera cases have been reported, and cases have been confirmed in all 14 governorates. At least 80 people have died so far. This is a tragedy," Ghelani told the UN Security Council.

Earlier in the day, Ghelani called on the UN to cover the funding shortages for Syria, including the latest request for $34.

4 million to assist the country's needs amid the cholera outbreak.

On Saturday, the Syrian Ministry of Health reported there were nearly 1,000 confirmed cholera cases in the country and more than 40 related deaths.

Cholera is an acute bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated food or water whose symptoms include acute diarrhea. A person can potentially die from the illness within hours if untreated, but most people recover after exhibiting only mild symptoms, with the help of oral rehydration solutions.

