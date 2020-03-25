UrduPoint.com
Syria Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Three new COVID-19 cases have been registered by the Syrian Health Ministry, which brings the total case count in the country to four, the state-run Sana news agency reported on Wednesday

According to the agency, all three infected individuals have been quarantined in a specially prepared hospital near Damascus for a week.

The Syrian authorities have introduced a curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. local time (16:00 to 04:00 GMT) starting on Wednesday. The government has also suspended all transportation between provinces and closed the border.

