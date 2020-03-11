UrduPoint.com
Syria Registers Idlib Ceasefire Violations By Turkey - Assad's Adviser

Wed 11th March 2020

Syria has already registered several of Turkey's recent violations of the ceasefire in Idlib, agreed upon by Moscow and Ankara, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik in an interview, stressing Damascus' commitment to the ceasefire

Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed to the ceasefire in Idlib, which came into force on March 6 at midnight.

"There were already many violations of the ceasefire from the Turkish side after the [Russian-Turkish] summit. There were many violations of the ceasefire even after the summit between President Putin and Erdogan," Shaaban said.

Meanwhile, Syria is committed to the ceasefire, the presidential adviser added.

"We are ready to follow the ceasefire and we all will honor what we commit ourselves to. And the ceasefire is in the interest of hopefully defeating terrorism and reaching peace one day," Shaaban said.

Syria welcomes the security corridor, agreed at the Putin-Erdogan summit, Shaaban added. The corridor runs six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo. According to Shaaban, this "will mean that terrorists will have to leave this area."

