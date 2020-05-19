UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Regrets WHA Resolution On COVID-19 Does Not Lift Unilateral Sanctions - Delegation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:48 PM

Syria Regrets WHA Resolution on COVID-19 Does Not Lift Unilateral Sanctions - Delegation

Syria welcomes the World Health Assembly's draft resolution on COVID-19 response but regrets that it did not move to lift unilateral sanctions, Syrian Permanent Representative to Geneva Hussam Edin Aala said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Syria welcomes the World Health Assembly's draft resolution on COVID-19 response but regrets that it did not move to lift unilateral sanctions, Syrian Permanent Representative to Geneva Hussam Edin Aala said Tuesday.

"We welcome the draft resolution and the call to intensify cooperation at all levels in order to be able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic," the Syrian diplomat said.

Syria agrees that states should have necessary facilities for diagnostics, treatment and vaccination, Aala said.

"We regret that the resolution is not clearly requesting the removal of coercive unilateral measures that are applied to certain countries, which prevents them from acting effectively because these have been imposed unilaterally and countries have insisted on keeping these sanctions, which affect the life of citizens in the countries targeted and affect their fundamental rights in this way," the Syrian diplomat said.

The extension of unilateral sanctions during the global health crisis violates "principles that the draft resolution is aimed to work for," Aala added.

"And we have seen that the United States and the European Union have not followed the calls of the international community to strengthen capacities of states in order to be able to promote the response to COVID-19, so we would like to say that the best way of applying this resolution would be through an initiative that would invite the removal of all sanctions and measures taken by governments in order to be able to provide the results that we wish for. So we would like to call on the WHO to pay particular attention to the situation of populations living under these situations," the Syrian official said.

Iran has similarly slammed unilateral sanctions and called for their removal.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World Syria European Union Geneva United States All From Best

Recent Stories

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

31 minutes ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

37 minutes ago

Madrasa delivers high-tech education to Jordan’s ..

51 minutes ago

FoCP efforts to offer moral, financial support go ..

51 minutes ago

Nepalese Prime Minister Says Endorsement of New Po ..

3 minutes ago

ERC continues implementing third phase of ‘Labai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.