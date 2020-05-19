Syria Regrets WHA Resolution on COVID-19 Does Not Lift Unilateral Sanctions - Delegation

Syria welcomes the World Health Assembly's draft resolution on COVID-19 response but regrets that it did not move to lift unilateral sanctions, Syrian Permanent Representative to Geneva Hussam Edin Aala said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020)

"We welcome the draft resolution and the call to intensify cooperation at all levels in order to be able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic," the Syrian diplomat said.

Syria agrees that states should have necessary facilities for diagnostics, treatment and vaccination, Aala said.

"We regret that the resolution is not clearly requesting the removal of coercive unilateral measures that are applied to certain countries, which prevents them from acting effectively because these have been imposed unilaterally and countries have insisted on keeping these sanctions, which affect the life of citizens in the countries targeted and affect their fundamental rights in this way," the Syrian diplomat said.

The extension of unilateral sanctions during the global health crisis violates "principles that the draft resolution is aimed to work for," Aala added.

"And we have seen that the United States and the European Union have not followed the calls of the international community to strengthen capacities of states in order to be able to promote the response to COVID-19, so we would like to say that the best way of applying this resolution would be through an initiative that would invite the removal of all sanctions and measures taken by governments in order to be able to provide the results that we wish for. So we would like to call on the WHO to pay particular attention to the situation of populations living under these situations," the Syrian official said.

Iran has similarly slammed unilateral sanctions and called for their removal.