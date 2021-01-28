UrduPoint.com
Syria Reinforces Medical Teams To Improve COVID-19 Detection - Health Ministry

Thu 28th January 2021

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Syrian government is determined to scale up COVID-19 testing and detection by reinforcing the responsible teams of medical workers, Assistant Health Minister Ahmad Khalifawi said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health has revised the prevention and treatment protocols. Based on available resources, we have reinforced the medical teams identifying coronavirus infection cases and increased the number of medical laboratories," Khalifawi said at a briefing in Damascus.

For this purpose, the supply of personal protection and other relevant equipment to Syrian health workers will also be reinforced, the official said.

The Syrian government has already put in place over 2,000 beds in quarantine facilities, including 700 beds in intensive care wards, according to Khalifawi.

Syria has reported about 5,700 active COVID-19 cases in the country at the moment. To date, the Syrian authorities confirmed a cumulative total of just over13,500 cases, including 879 deaths and nearly 7,000 recoveries.

