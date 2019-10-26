UrduPoint.com
Syria Reiterates Call On Refugees To Return To Homeland - Deputy Foreign Minister

Damascus calls on the refugees, who left the country, to return to their homeland and promises that favorable live conditions will be restored across the Arab Republic, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Saturday, speaking at the 18h Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku

According to the UN Refugee Agency, over 5.6 million Syrian citizens are currently sheltered outside the Arab Republic, which has been mired in a civil war since 2011. More than 65 percent of refugees, or over 3.

6 million people, reside in Turkey.

"Syria reiterates calls on its refugees to come back home, assuring them that it will provide them with decent living way," Mekdad said.

The NAM was established at the 1961 Non-Aligned Conference in Belgrade after the emergence of a bipolar world and the formation of two military blocks: NATO and the Warsaw Pact. Back then the movement comprised Yugoslavia, India and Egypt.

Currently, the Non-Aligned Movement comprises 120 countries.

