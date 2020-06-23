The Syrian government is committed to a political track and refuses the United States' or any other foreign interference with the affairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Syrian government is committed to a political track and refuses the United States' or any other foreign interference with the affairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday.

"We are committed to the political track and reject any US or foreign interference with the work of the Constitutional Committee," Muallem said at a press conference.

The minister has noted that the committee is independent, and Damascus does not accept any intervention in its affairs.