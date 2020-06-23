UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Rejects Any Foreign Interference With Constitutional Committee's Work - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:29 PM

Syria Rejects Any Foreign Interference With Constitutional Committee's Work - Minister

The Syrian government is committed to a political track and refuses the United States' or any other foreign interference with the affairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Syrian government is committed to a political track and refuses the United States' or any other foreign interference with the affairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday.

"We are committed to the political track and reject any US or foreign interference with the work of the Constitutional Committee," Muallem said at a press conference.

The minister has noted that the committee is independent, and Damascus does not accept any intervention in its affairs.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus United States Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

20 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

4 minutes ago

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

4 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.