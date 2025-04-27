Open Menu

Syria Rejects Kurds' Call For Decentralisation

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Syria rejects Kurds' call for decentralisation

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Syrian presidency rejected on Sunday a Kurdish call for a decentralised state, warning against attempts at separatism or federalism by the minority group.

"We reject clearly any attempt to impose a separatist reality or to create separate entities under the cover of federalism... without a national consensus," the presidency said in a statement in which it also condemned "the recent activities and declarations" of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that "call for federalism".

"The unity of Syria, of its territories and its people is a red line", the statement said.

The declaration came a day after a conference of Syrian Kurdish parties adopted a joint vision of a "decentralised democratic state".

The new authorities in Syria, who replaced the overthrown Bashar al-Assad in December, have repeatedly rejected the idea of Kurdish autonomy.

The US-backed Kurds control large areas of northeastern Syria, much of which they took over in the process of defeating jihadists of the Islamic State group between 2015 and 2019.

They have enjoyed de facto autonomy since early in the civil war which broke out in 2011, but the new authorities have insisted on a unitary state.

In March, Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the SDF chief Mazloum Abdi, signed an agreement to integrate Kurdish institutions into the Syrian state.

Abdi told the conference on Saturday that "my message to all Syrian constituents and the Damascus government is that the conference does not aim, as some say, at division".

Instead it aimed "for the unity of Syria", he insisted.

"We support all Syrian components receiving their rights in the constitution to be able to build a decentralised democratic Syria that embraces everyone," Abdi said.

Most of Syria's oil and gas fields are in areas administered by the Kurdish authorities. These may prove a crucial resource for Syria's new authorities as they seek to rebuild the war-devastated country.

lar-jos/dcp/kir

