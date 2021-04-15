UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Rejects OPCW Report It Used Chemical Weapons In 2018

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:33 AM

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons in 2018

Syria on Wednesday angrily rejected a global watchdog's report that found it had used chemical weapons on a rebel-held town in 2018, dismissing the charge as "fabricated"

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Syria on Wednesday angrily rejected a global watchdog's report that found it had used chemical weapons on a rebel-held town in 2018, dismissing the charge as "fabricated".

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said Monday that an investigation found the Syrian air force used the chemical weapon chlorine on Saraqib on February 4, 2018.

In a statement carried by state news agency SANA, Syria's foreign ministry condemned the report "in the strongest terms".

It said Damascus "categorically denies its use of poison gas in the town of Saraqib or any other Syrian town or village".

The report by "the so-called 'identification and investigation team' on the alleged incident in Saraqib... contains unfounded and fabricated conclusions", it said.

Syria's government has always denied any involvement in chemical attacks, saying it has handed over all such weapons stockpiles to international supervision under a 2013 agreement.

Damascus and its allies have hit back that chemical attacks had been "staged" in Syria in order to incriminate the regime, a scenario ruled out by investigators in Monday's report.

The OPCW investigators interviewed 30 witnesses, analysed samples collected at the scene, reviewed symptoms reported by victims and medical staff, and examined satellite imagery to reach their conclusions, the Hague-based organisation said.

Symptoms "included shortness of breath, skin irritation, chest pain, and coughing", the report said.

However, it added that it "regrets" the Syrian regime refused to grant access to the site, 30 miles (50 kilometres) south of Aleppo, despite repeated requests.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Aleppo SITE February Gas 2018 All Government Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

21 minutes ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

3 minutes ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

3 minutes ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

6 minutes ago

France to offer free therapy for children affected ..

6 minutes ago

Roads leading to mosques repaired

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.